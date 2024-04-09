Lenders to invite bids for Hiranmaye Energy in the next few weeks

West Bengal-based Hiranmaye Energy, which went into insolvency proceedings in January this year, is hoping to tide over initial differences among certain creditors to kickstart the resolution process soon.

The lenders of Hiranmaye Energy Limited (HEL) would be inviting bids for the beleaguered thermal power company in the next few weeks, sources said. The total debt of the thermal power company is to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore. The company was admitted into insolvency on a petition filed by the state-owned non-banking financial company Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC Ltd). Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in March had set aside a petition by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) seeking to halt REC from initiating insolvency proceedings against Hiranmaye Energy. The financial creditors of the Hiranmaye project said with BHEL being asked to not interfere in the ongoing resolution process, they are hopeful of calling for bids soon.







ALSO READ: Bhel gets Rs 4,000 crore order for 1600 MW thermal project from Adani Power "We are hopeful of restarting the bidding process soon now that the air is clear. BHEL's dues would be considered as part of the insolvency process," said an executive.

State-owned manufacturing major BHEL had petitioned to halt the insolvency process of the project, citing its pending dues emerging from an arbitral award. The company said HEL is liable to pay close to Rs 380 crore in view of losing an arbitration case filed by BHEL to recover its pending payment.

The case dates back to 2010 when BHEL was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction tender for the HEL power project. The construction was delayed as the project could not attain financial closure for four years. BHEL said the project wasn't commissioned till 2017 due to the delays. BHEL dragged HEL to arbitration to recover the pending payment. The manufacturing major last year in August had contested the insolvency process, citing recovery of its dues.