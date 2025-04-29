Infosys exits additional 195 trainees; over 250 avail for training

India’s second-largest IT services firm, Infosys, exited an additional 195 trainees who failed internal assessments, according to emails sent by the company.

This is the third round of trainee terminations by the company. The first round took place in February, when Infosys let go of 320 trainees on similar grounds. The second round happened earlier this month, when 240 trainees were exited.

During the second round of exits, Infosys offered training courses with NIIT and UpGrad, funded by the company. So far, 250 trainees have availed training from UpGrad and NIIT, and close to 150 have registered for outplacement services.

The reason for this round of exits remains the same: trainees were unable to clear their assessment attempts.

“Further to assessment of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts,” the company said.

Infosys is offering one month’s pay, outplacement services, a 12-week training programme for potential roles in the business process management (BPM) industry, or a 24-week training programme on information technology fundamentals for an IT career pathway, among other options.

Infosys hired a total of 15,000 trainees in FY25. The trainees impacted were hired in 2022 and onboarded in October 2024.

Infosys layoffs come as the company and the industry navigate an uncertain macro environment. The company has guided for revenue growth in FY26 in the range of 0-3 per cent. It has also stated that it will hire around 20,000 freshers for FY26.