Protean bags ₹1,160 cr UIDAI order for district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendra

IT company Protean eGov Technologies has received an order worth Rs 1,160 crore from UIDAI to establish and operate district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendra, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The contract is spread over a period of six years.
"Protean eGov Technologies Limited has received a work order on August 25, 2025, from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for providing services as 'Service Provider for Establishing and Running District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)' of approximately Rs 1,160 crore (exclusive of taxes)," the company said in the filing.
The Mumbai-based technology firm offers citizen services, e-governance solutions, system integration, business process re-engineering, data centre co-location, and IT consulting services for citizens, corporates and the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app