Protean bags ₹1,160 cr UIDAI order for district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:44 PM IST
IT company Protean eGov Technologies has received an order worth Rs 1,160 crore from UIDAI to establish and operate district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendra, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The contract is spread over a period of six years. 

"Protean eGov Technologies Limited has received a work order on August 25, 2025, from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for providing services as 'Service Provider for Establishing and Running District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)' of approximately Rs 1,160 crore (exclusive of taxes)," the company said in the filing.

The Mumbai-based technology firm offers citizen services, e-governance solutions, system integration, business process re-engineering, data centre co-location, and IT consulting services for citizens, corporates and the government. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :UIDAIAadhar card

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

