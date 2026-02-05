PB Fintech shares jump over 9% after company cancels board meet for QIP

Shares of PB Fintech, parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, rose as much as 9 per cent on Thursday, after the company cancelled its board meeting to consider a fundraise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), for inorganic expansion in the international market.

The stock pared some gains to close at ₹1,552.20 apiece on the BSE, up 7.80 per cent from the previous close.

“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company, which was scheduled to be held today, February 5, 2026, to discuss potential Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) has been cancelled,” PB Fintech said in an exchange filing.

Shares of the company had been under pressure in the last two sessions, despite a strong set of quarterly results, after the company had announced the board meeting. Analysts had flagged risks associated with unrelated diversification. The company has already raised $218 million in a seed round for a new healthcare venture — PB Health — earlier in the year, with focus on setting up a 1,000-bed hospital network in Delhi NCR, with plans for phased expansion. The healthcare venture is already demanding a lot of management’s bandwidth and the plans of expansion could bring in further volatility, analysts had said.