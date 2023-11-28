Home / Companies / News / PCBL plans to acquire 100% in Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 cr

PCBL plans to acquire 100% in Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 cr

This acquisition marks PCBL's foray into global speciality segments of water treatment chemicals and oil & gas chemicals, the company said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:19 PM IST
Carbon black and speciality chemicals major PCBL Ltd on Tuesday announced plans to acquire 100 per cent in Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd (ACPL) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 3,800 crore.

Subject to the agreed adjustment, the acquisition will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and external fundraising by the company and its associates, the company informed the bourses.

This acquisition marks PCBL's foray into global speciality segments of water treatment chemicals and oil & gas chemicals, the company said.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of internal accruals and external fund raise, it said.

ACPL is a Pune-based globally top three leading specialty chemicals company, manufacturing and water treatment chemicals.

The company has manufacturing facilities in India, the US, and Saudi Arabia. Overseas plants are being operated through subsidiaries.

ACPL topline was Rs 2,045 crore and EBIDTA was Rs 417 crore in 2022-23. The transaction is subject to obtaining all necessary approvals.

The stock closed at Rs 254.90 apiece on the NSE, down 2.6 per cent.

Topics :Carbon BlackSpeciality chemicalsChemical sector

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

