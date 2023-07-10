PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi Black bottles made of 100% recycled plastic

PepsiCo India on Monday became the first brand in India to launch 100 per cent recycled plastic (rPET) bottles in the carbonated beverage category with Pepsi Black.

"This launch is part of PepsiCo India’s mission to build a positive value chain through a circular, inclusive economy where packaging never becomes waste," the company said in a statement.

The cap and the label, however, will not be made using rPET.

The rPET bottles are being manufactured in India in partnership with Srichakra Polyplast Private Limited with the bottling partner, Varun Beverages.

"We are encouraged by the measures taken by the government to promote a circular economy in India. We are proud to launch the 100 per cent rPET bottles of Pepsi Black," said George Kovoor, senior vice president of Beverages and Sustainability, PepsiCo India.

"This an important milestone in our sustainability journey, backed by our intent to create a positive value chain and this launch is yet another step in that direction. We shall learn and evolve as we continue our endeavours to build a robust ecosystem while expanding the use of recycled content in our packaging."

The company added it was "dedicated to developing innovative solutions, reducing its carbon footprint, and embracing sustainable practices like reuse and refill, that will inspire consumers, aligning with its long-term commitments to protect the environment."