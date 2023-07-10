Shopsy surpasses 200 million app downloads on its 2nd anniversary

Flipkart’s hyper value platform, Shopsy, said on Monday that it has surpassed 200 million app downloads as it celebrates its second anniversary. The platform sees maximum users coming from tier-2 and tier-3 regions.

Value-seeking customers drove demand for Shopsy over the past two years, with over 60 per cent hailing from tier-3 markets, the company said in a statement. It added that other than price bands, tech features such as voice and image search, vernacular interface, and, AI-driven chatbots have fueled adoption.

Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy, said, “Shopsy’s two-year anniversary is an occasion for us to celebrate, and we rolled out the Mega Anniversary Sale on our platform to spread this cheer among our customers. The journey from inception to expansion has been overwhelming for the Shopsy team, and the platform’s heightened adoption is our motivation to live up to our customers’ evolving needs.”

Shopsy has achieved growth in just two years, doubling its performance year on year from January to June, the firm said. The platform has widened reach and accessibility for buyers and sellers, turning several Shopsy sellers into millionaires.

Sunny Sidhwani, Proprietor, K Sons, a Shopsy Seller, said, "Ethnic being my major portfolio, I have shifted my entire business from other online platforms to Shopsy because of their lowest market cost of doing business and best in the market support. After being onboarded as a seller on Shopsy, I launched over 50 unique designs with inputs and feedback provided by the team and got a design conversion rate of over 60 per cent, which is wonderful. My business has grown by 10x in the last 10 months, and Shopsy’s two-day Mega Anniversary Sale has been a great enabler to achieve this growth."

Launched in July 2021, Shopsy provides 160 million products spanning 800+ categories for customers in India, delivering to 19,000 pin codes across the country.