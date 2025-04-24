Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India market in a good place: PepsiCo chairman & CEO Ramon Laguarta

India market in a good place: PepsiCo chairman & CEO Ramon Laguarta

International business reports 11% revenue growth

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta

Ramon Laguarta, chairman and chief executive officer, PepsiCo

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Beverage major PepsiCo said it was bullish on international business for the coming year, calling out India as a market that will perform well for the company, while announcing its results for the first quarter ended March 22, even as it cut the overall earnings forecast for 2025 owing to tariff uncertainties raising supply chain costs.
 
“International business continues to be the largest growth engine for the company. We started the year at a good pace and we see the business continue those trends. We are seeing markets like India and Brazil are in a good place,” Ramon Laguarta, chairman and chief executive officer, PepsiCo, said during the post-earnings call with investors.
 
 
In the first quarter, the company’s international beverages business “performed well and delivered 11 per cent organic revenue growth. The growth was driven by performance in China, India, Egypt, Turkey, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Australia,” the management said in its prepared remarks.
 
Meanwhile, its international convenient foods business delivered 2 per cent organic revenue growth. “The growth was driven by Brazil, India, Egypt and Turkey,” the company stated. It added that the international business remains the company's largest growth engine, with India contributing significantly to this momentum.
 
PepsiCo has brands like Kurkure, Lay’s, Quaker Oats in foods and Pepsi, Mountain Dew in its drinks portfolio.
 
The global cola giant noted the challenges it faced in other regions. The company has revised its full-year earnings forecast, citing increased tariff costs and decreased consumer spending. It noted the 25 per cent tariff on imported aluminium and a 10 per cent tariff on concentrate produced in Ireland for the United States market. It now expects flat adjusted earnings per share compared to last year, down from earlier mid-single-digit growth projections.

More From This Section

PremiumMyntra

Myntra's M-Now spurs 5X jump in trolley demand during summer travel rush

PremiumSuraksha group

Suraksha Group to invest Rs 5,500 crore for completing 20,000 units

TCS

TCS rolls out India-focused secure cloud to power India's AI growth

SBI Card

SBI Card Q4 results: Profit slips 19% to Rs 534 cr on higher impairment

HP, Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard plans to locally make 1 in 3 PCs sold in India by 2031

Topics : Beverage firms PepsiCo Supply chain india market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon