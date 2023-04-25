PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on back of buoyant demand, price hikes



Global consumer goods companies have raised prices to battle sky-rocketing costs of everything from aluminum cans to labor and shipping since the supply-chain disruptions during the pandemic and aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PepsiCo Inc raised its annual forecasts on Tuesday after price hikes undertaken to offset higher costs and steady demand helped the soda and snack giant beat first-quarter results.



Meanwhile, the Frito-Lay maker also plans to raise prices in some regions, in stark contrast to its decision earlier this year to hit a pause.

"We do not expect commodity prices to decrease for us, only the rate of inflation will get a little bit lighter during the course of the year," Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told Reuters.



Average prices jumped 16% in the first quarter, PepsiCo said, while organic volume slipped 2%.

Majority of the pricing is in place but "there are some markets, highly inflationary markets around the world, where we might have to take additional pricing," CEO Ramon Laguarta said in an earnings call.



PepsiCo's raised forecast at this stage in the year suggests "very deep confidence in what is going on in the snacking business and also the improvements on the beverage side," said Markus Hansen, a portfolio manager at Vontobel Quality Growth, adding the company is historically very conservative.

The company's shares rose 2% in premarket trading as the results pointed to a resilient consumer and followed similar performances by Nestle earlier in the day and by rival Coca-Cola on Monday.