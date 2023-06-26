Pernod Ricard's India head of corporate affairs Yashika Singh quits



Singh, who headed corporate affairs for the Indian market, with focus on regulatory matters, including related to manufacturing and government policy, resigned last week, the sources said. She also headed the communications portfolio.

French spirits giant Pernod Ricard's India head of corporate affairs, Yashika Singh, has resigned, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.



Singh and Mishra did not respond to requests for comment. Separately, Rajesh Mishra, chief operating officer of Pernod Ricard India and former chief financial officer, will relocate to Malaysia in a new senior leadership role later this year, the sources added.



An Indian federal agency has accused Pernod of illegally making profits by giving false information to Delhi city authorities in 2021, and using corporate guarantees to back retailers in violation of city rules.

Pernod did not comment on Singh's exit. Without naming Mishra, it said internal employee movements were in line with its succession strategy and had no connection with ongoing regulatory issues.



Pernod's statement on Monday said its employees "have consistently cooperated with the authorities, and we remain committed to maintaining this approach".

Pernod also cannot retail its products in New Delhi as its licence has been rejected. The company denies any wrongdoing.

Pernod India head Paul-Robert Bouhier resigned from his position in April, three months into his job. Jean Touboul was later appointed as the new head.