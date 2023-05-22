Home / Companies / News / Persistent Systems opens new Poland location to expand footprint in Europe

Persistent Systems opens new Poland location to expand footprint in Europe

The company aims to leverage these skills and build on its Digital Engineering expertise by recruiting skilled personnel in various roles from the country

BS Web Team
Persistent Systems opens new Poland location to expand footprint in Europe

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Persistent Systems recently inaugurated its first office in Poland to expand its nearshore capabilities in Europe, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
In a BSE filing, Persistent Systems said, “Situated in Krakow, this new office will be the latest addition to the company’s growing global delivery network. This delivery center will play a crucial role in driving digital transformation for clients across industries and provide local IT professionals ample opportunities to advance their careers by building cutting-edge software products and digital solutions.”

Poland is a leading technology innovation hub that offers multiple benefits, including an expansive talent pool, a vibrant ecosystem, access to key markets, and ease of doing business.
The technology industry in the country is thriving, given its central location in Europe, economic growth, start-up ecosystem, and growing interest from hyperscalers who are establishing their operations in Poland, the company said in a statement.

Persistent plans to expand the Engineering center with a wide variety of skills such as cloud and product engineering, data and analytics, as well as customer experience experts.
The company aims to leverage these skills and build on its Digital Engineering expertise by recruiting skilled personnel in various roles from the country.

Rajasekar Sukumar, senior vice president – Europe at Persistent, welcomed the new team in the presence of other leaders and team members.
“We are proud to open our office in Poland, as it marks a continuation of our expanded presence in Europe. Embracing innovation and geographic diversity will not only help us augment our current capabilities but also enable us to create new opportunities for our clients and team members,” said Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent.

“As we chart our journey to the next phase of growth, we remain committed to enhancing our expertise and providing bespoke experiences that enable our clients to thrive in today’s software-driven world,” he added. 

Also Read

Persistent Systems hits 9-month high; rallies 15% in 3 days post Q3 results

Fifa World Cup FRA vs POL Highlights: Mbappe's brace takes France to last 8

IndusInd Bank to Persistent Systems: Q4 results to watch out for today

Persistent Systems up 5% on strong TCV, in-line revenue growth in Q3

IT stocks extend gain; Persistent Systems, Coforge rise up to 16% in a week

HFCL receives purchase orders up to Rs 222 crore for supply of OFC

Global family offices upbeat on Indian startup ecosystem: Lakshmi Narayanan

Paytm Money launches bond Investing on platform for retail investors

72% cash-on-delivery orders on Zomato paid via Rs 2,000 notes since May 19

SC seeks response of firm Delhi marketing on plea by Zydus against HC order

Topics :Persistent SystemsPoland

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story