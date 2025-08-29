PFC, JBIC sign ₹3,500 cr loan pact to fund clean energy projects in India

Power Finance Corporation and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have signed a loan agreement worth 60 billion Japanese Yen (around Rs 3,500 crore) to finance clean energy projects in India.

The deal not only strengthens economic ties between India and Japan but also marks a crucial step in advancing sustainable development, PFC said in a statement on Friday.

The financing, under JBIC's Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environmental Preservation (GREEN) initiative, is supported through co-financing from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and other Japanese banks.

The loan agreement was signed in Tokyo on Friday by PFC CMD Parminder Chopra and JBIC Governor Nobumitsu Hayashi.