PFC pays Rs 462 cr final dividend for 2023-24 to govt; BHEL pays Rs 55 cr

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday said it has paid a final dividend of Rs 55 crore for 2023-24 to the government.
To this effect, a cheque towards the final dividend on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government of India, was presented to H. D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel by K Sadashiv Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, a company statement said.
The total dividend paid to the company's shareholders for 2023-24 amounted to over Rs 87 crore.
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) also paid a final dividend of Rs 462 crore to the Government of India for 2023-24, a statement said on Wednesday.