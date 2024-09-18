Yum! Brands appoints Pewekar as MD for Pizza Hut in Indian subcontinent

Yum! Brands, the US-based quick-service restaurant major, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rohan Pewekar as the Managing Director (MD) for Pizza Hut in the Indian subcontinent.

Yum! Brands owns restaurant chains, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill.

Pewekar will be based in Gurugram and will lead Pizza Hut's operations across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, according to a statement.

He will lead Pizza Hut for its next phase of expansion in the region, it added.

Pewekar, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and Wharton School, has been with Pizza Hut for over four years. He played a pivotal role in driving the brand's rapid growth in the region, serving as Chief Strategy and Finance Officer, it added.