PFC reports Gensol Engineering's forged documents to Economic Offences Wing

Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a public sector non-banking financial company, lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL) for the issuance of falsified documents in February, it said in an official statement.

Business Standard on Monday reported that the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and PFC, which had extended loans to Ahmedabad-based Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL), were planning to approach the EOW of the Delhi Police to report alleged forgery by the firm of their official letters.

In an official statement, PFC on Tuesday evening said, under its Anti-Fraud Policy, it is investigating GEL for falsified documents.

“PFC is actively pursuing further actions in the instant case and exploring all possible options,” it said, clarifying that it did not issue any letters to credit rating agencies CARE and ICRA.

The irregularities reportedly came to light after two major credit rating agencies, CARE Ratings and ICRA, attempted to verify the documents with the lenders. In February, as part of a credit rating review, the agencies asked Gensol — engaged in providing solar consulting services and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services — to provide term loan statements from all its lenders. In response, GEL is said to have submitted “conduct letters” instead of the requested statements from IREDA and PFC, along with “no objection certificates” — documents typically required when withdrawing credit ratings.

PFC sanctioned Rs 633 crore to Gensol Engineering Ltd in January 2023 in line with the government’s push for electric vehicle (EV) adoption through schemes like FAME and PM E-bus Seva, the official statement said.

Also Read

This funding was for procuring 6,000 EVs, including Rs 587 crore for 5,000 electric four-wheelers (e4W) on lease to BluSmart Mobility and Rs 46 crore to procure 1,000 electric three-wheelers (e3W) for cargo operations. However, the three-wheeler loan was not availed.

Out of the Rs 587 crore loan sanctioned towards e4W, PFC had disbursed only Rs 352 crore to Gensol for the leasing of 3,000 EVs to BluSmart Mobility. To date, 2,741 vehicles have been delivered and hypothecated to PFC, as confirmed by third-party agencies appointed by PFC.

The state-owned lender further said it also holds a pledge of Gensol’s equity shares and non-convertible debentures (NCDs), a corporate guarantee from Gensol Ventures Private Limited, and personal guarantees from promoters.

Liquid assets in the form of TRA balances, DSRA balances, and fixed deposits by BluSmart with a lien marked to PFC are also in place.

As on April 18, Rs 45 crore was repaid, leaving a principal outstanding of Rs 307 crore. Until January 31, Gensol was servicing its dues regularly. In the fourth quarter of FY25, PFC invoked the DSRA to clear February and March 2025 dues, the company’s statement said.