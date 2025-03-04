PhysicsWallah to offer AI-powered NEET, JEE courses in five local languages

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW) on Tuesday announced that it will offer courses for two competitive examinations—National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test ( NEET ) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)—in five local languages under Project Bharat.

As part of Bharat Batches, the course content of the Lakshya programme will be available in Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and English. The company added that it plans to introduce more languages.

Announced at Vishwas Diwas, PW’s annual flagship event, Project Bharat aims to bridge language barriers, especially in rural and non-Hindi/English-speaking regions of the country. Under the project, the course content will be scripted in regional languages, dubbed, and then enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI). According to the company, the approach aims to replicate the experience of lectures delivered in person by faculty.

Along with Project Bharat, PW also announced AI-driven tools such as Prep Meter and PW Books to enhance student learning. While Prep Meter is an advanced performance tracking system that provides personalised video recommendations for improvement, PW Books is a smart digital NCERT book available as a standalone app on the Play Store. With AI-powered features, students can access relevant content by clicking a picture, highlighting important terms, taking notes, and getting instant explanations for better understanding, PW said.

The edtech firm also launched a reward-based system called Level-Up, which turns study activities into a competitive experience, enabling students to track progress and compete with their PW peers across the country.

Another announcement for JEE Advanced and NEET aspirants was about Pegasus, a new premium four- and three-year programme, which offers an early advantage with a fast-paced curriculum. It includes Olympiad preparation and an eight-month practice and testing phase before boards.

Alakh Pandey, founder and chief executive officer of PW, said, “At our annual flagship event Vishwas Diwas, we reaffirm our commitment to serving the student community. Throughout the previous year, I have received feedback from students asking for our educational content to be delivered in their regional languages, and Project Bharat is our first attempt towards doing that."