CVC Capital Partners closes $4.85 billion strategic opportunities fund

Luxembourg-based private equity (PE) company CVC Capital Partners announced the final close of its Strategic Opportunities III fund at €4.61 billion ($4.85 billion).

The fund has maintained the size of its predecessor while expanding its investor base, according to a company press statement, with the latest raise bringing total commitments under the firm’s long-term strategy to over €13 billion across three vintages.

According to CVC Capital, the Strategic Opportunities platform targets stable, high-quality businesses in Europe and North America, focusing on long-term investments beyond the traditional private equity holding period.

The strategy focuses on partnerships with founding families and foundations seeking capital and operational support for sustained growth. By investing for a longer period compared to the industry’s average hold period, the PE firm seeks to maximise value creation initiatives on behalf of its investors and portfolio companies.

"We are truly grateful to our investors for supporting this fundraise, which reinforces our conviction that there is significant demand for a successful, longer-term private equity strategy. As we embark on investing our third vintage, adding to our strong, stable and performing portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering consistent and attractive returns for our Strategic Opportunities investors,” said Lorne Somerville, managing partner and co-head, CVC Strategic Opportunities.

CVC has committed over €7.5 billion through the platform to 18 businesses across various sectors and geographies.