Zydus Life to develop world's first dual vaccine for typhoid and Shigella

Zydus Lifesciences is set to develop the world’s first combination vaccine for typhoid and shigellosis. The initiative, backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to protect infants and children in endemic regions.

This vaccine, the first of its kind, if successful, could revolutionise childhood immunisation programmes, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution to two major public health concerns.

Leveraging its World Health Organization (WHO)-prequalified Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (ZyVac TCV) and a Shigella vaccine from its undisclosed partner, Zydus will conduct early-stage research, animal immunogenicity studies, and regulatory preclinical toxicology evaluations. The project is expected to commence in March 2025.

Typhoid and shigellosis remain serious public health threats, particularly in low-resource settings. The TCV-Shigella combination vaccine aims to safeguard children under five, who are most vulnerable to these infections. By integrating protection against both diseases into a single shot, the vaccine could streamline immunisation schedules, reduce costs, and improve accessibility in regions where these diseases are endemic, while reinforcing India’s role in vaccine development and innovation. Speaking on this, Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences, stated, “We welcome this opportunity to work alongside the Gates Foundation and our partner in developing the TCV-Shigella combination vaccine. We aim to introduce high-quality, affordable vaccines that have a lasting impact on global public health.”

Commenting on the same, M Hari Menon, country director at the Gates Foundation, stated, “Zydus would leverage India’s science and innovation expertise, as it has the potential to contribute significantly to protecting children, not just in India, but also in other parts of the world.” Typhoid and shigellosis cause significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. Typhoid fever alone affects an estimated 11–21 million people annually, resulting in 135,000–230,000 deaths. Meanwhile, Shigella was identified as the second-leading bacterial cause of diarrhoeal mortality in 2016, responsible for approximately 212,000 deaths. The WHO has classified Shigella as a priority pathogen for vaccine research, highlighting the urgent need for a preventive solution.