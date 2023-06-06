Piramal Critical Care appoints US-based Jeffrey Hampton as President, COO

Piramal Critical Care, a part of Piramal Pharma, on Tuesday said it has appointed Jeffrey Hampton as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

For his new role, Hampton will be based in the United States.

He joins the company from Accord Healthcare, where he was President and responsible for accelerating the firm's growth strategy.

Before that, he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Apotex for the US and Latin America regions.

"His experience across the domains of sales and marketing will help us develop stronger, long-term global operations strategies to deliver profitable growth," Piramal Pharma Global Pharma CEO Peter DeYoung said in a statement.

His expertise across functions augurs well for the business, as Piramal Critical Care sets its sight to further reinforce its position as a leading global player in complex hospital generics, he added.

Piramal Critical Care is a global player in anaesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy. It has a presence across more than 100 countries, including the US and the European markets.