Home / Companies / News / Nassom releases normative guidelines on generative artificial intelligence

Nassom releases normative guidelines on generative artificial intelligence

The document of guidelines says it intends to build stakeholder consensus on the core normative obligations among stakeholders and is not an operational manual or guidebook

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Nassom releases normative guidelines on generative artificial intelligence

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid rapidly growing technological advancements in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and calls for its regulation, industry body Nasscom on Tuesday released normative guidelines that may act as common standards and protocols for researchers, developers, and users of the technology.
Key recommendations include having an internal oversight for the lifecycle of AI solutions and public disclosure of all technical, non-proprietary information about the development process, as well as of data and algorithm sources used for modelling the solution.

The industry body also suggested that all stakeholders create technical means to furnish explanations for outputs generated by solutions in cases involving high stakes, such as consumer credit lending. They should also strictly adhere to data protection and IP rules in data collection and processing, the guidelines say.
They further advise that developers establish grievance redress mechanisms to deal with mishaps caused by the development, deployment, and use of generative AI-based solutions.

The draft guidelines have been framed after consultations with the technology industry, a multi-disciplinary group of AI experts, researchers, and practitioners, with representations from academia and civil society, Nasscom said.
The document of guidelines says it intends to build stakeholder consensus on the core normative obligations among stakeholders and is not an operational manual or guidebook.

The guidelines have defined potential harms associated with research, development, and use of generative AI technologies. The list includes proliferation of misinformation and hateful content, infringement of intellectual property (IP), and academic malpractices. It also includes privacy harms, propagation of social, economic and political biases, large-scale job displacements, high carbon footprint, and rise in cyberattacks.
Governments worldwide have started preparing for regulation of generative AI due to its potential misuse. Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has also called for increased regulation of the technology.

“In the era of AI, a robust governance framework will provide the necessary structure and guidelines to ensure the smooth development and implementation of GenAI, fostering trust, accountability, and ethical decision-making. The guidelines would help the ecosystem unleash the true potential of AI, creating a future that harmoniously blends human ingenuity with technological advancement,” said Anant Maheshwari, chairperson, Nasscom (also president, Microsoft India).
The guidelines by Nasscom are expected to develop specific guidance for different use cases, and improve the existing responsible AI resource kit launched in October 2022 to facilitate adoption of responsible AI.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, said: “The current pace of innovation in AI tools and platforms has created enormous opportunities and risks that every country is looking at. Self-governance is a useful tool to fill the gap between innovation and regulation and I would urge the technology industry to lead by example by taking these guidelines to the next step of adoption and building practices and tools that can be used across all sectors.”


Also Read

18% of Indian startups have at least one woman founder: Nasscom report

Nasscom appoints Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari as new chairperson

Indian tech sector to hit $245 bn in FY23; headwinds seen in FY24: Nasscom

Irrational exuberance pulled IT companies down in FY23: NASSCOM chairman

Indian tech SME revenue to reach $40 billion by FY30, says Nasscom

HC refuses to interfere with BoB's decision inviting EoI for NBL stake sale

Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

Ashok Leyland seeks pre-pandemic sales volume in FY24 with new launches

Tata Consumer biz to see high growth, open to acquisitions: Chandrasekaran

CitiusTech Healthcare expands operations to Europe to make delivery model

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNasscom

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story