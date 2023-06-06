Explained: Why IBC is less bankable for the resolution professionals

However, firms are increasingly finding the RP job less lucrative for several reasons, including increased competition with the entry of many smaller players, stricter regulatory oversight, and creditors tightening their spending.

Go First’s insolvency recently saw the Big Four bidding for the job of the resolution professional (RP). At a time when big firms are becoming very selective about taking up insolvency and bankruptcy cases as RP, Go First ticked many boxes. The size of the business, exposure to the aviation sector, and complexity of the case made it an attractive opportunity.