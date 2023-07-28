Home / Companies / News / Piramal Enterprises board approves buyback of 14 mn shares at Rs 1,750 cr

Piramal Enterprises board approves buyback of 14 mn shares at Rs 1,750 cr

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Piramal Enterprises (Photo: Shutterstock)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Piramal Enterprises on Friday said its board has approved a buyback of 1.4 crore shares at Rs 1,250 each, entailing an outgo of Rs 1,750 crore.

The company's board has approved a buyback of up to 1.4 crore shares of face value of Rs 2 each, representing 5.87 per cent of the pre-buyback fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs 1,250 each, aggregating to Rs 1,750 crore through the tender offer route, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

The promoter and promoter group shall not participate in the buyback, it added.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

