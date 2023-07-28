Home / Companies / News / Ather Energy partners with BPCL to expand charging infrastructure

Ather Energy partners with BPCL to expand charging infrastructure

Ather will gain access to BPCL's network of over 21,000 fuel stations across the country, facilitating the installation of Ather's public fast-charging grid

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ather Energy

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
Electric scooter maker Ather Energy on Friday said it has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to expand its charging network.

Through the collaboration, Ather will gain access to BPCL's network of over 21,000 fuel stations across the country, facilitating the installation of Ather's public fast-charging grid.

Ather already has more than 1,400 chargers across 100 cities.

"Our partnership with BPCL builds the momentum even further to create a widespread, nationwide fast-charging network," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said in a statement.

As electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, the company believes that strategic alliances like these play a crucial role in making charging infrastructure more accessible, he added.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 7:16 PM IST

