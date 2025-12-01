Piramal Finance to raise $1.67 bn locally by March to expand lending

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian non-bank lender Piramal Finance aims to raise around Rs 150 billion ($1.67 billion) in the December-March period, focusing mostly on local borrowing, a company official said.

The company aims to raise Rs 300 billion in the current financial year, about half of which has been borrowed already, said chief executive officer and managing director Jairam Sridharan.

40% of the borrowing will be via bank loans, with the rest a combination of local bonds, external borrowings, securitisation and loans from multilateral agencies, he said.

Piramal Finance, a non-deposit taking finance company, aims to take its assets under management beyond 1 trillion rupees by end of March from 900 billion rupees in September.