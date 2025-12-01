Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties highest bidder for five-acre land parcel in Hyderabad

Godrej Properties highest bidder for five-acre land parcel in Hyderabad

To develop premium residential project, eyeing ₹4,150 cr in revenue

Godrej, Godrej properties
The proposed development on the land will have a saleable area of about 2.5 million square feet. Image: X@GodrejProp
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Godrej Properties has emerged as the highest bidder for a 5-acre land parcel in Hyderabad’s Kokapet, where the company will develop a premium residential project with a revenue potential of ₹4,150 crore.
 
 The company had participated in an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the land parcel in Neopolis, Kokapet. HMDA is expected to issue the allotment letters after following the due process.
 
The proposed development on the land will have a saleable area of about 2.5 million square feet.
 
 The company said that Neopolis has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after residential micro-markets, driven by its proximity to the financial district and Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy City (HITEC City), robust infrastructure expansion, and a thriving ecosystem of global technology companies, international schools, retail avenues, and healthcare facilities. 
 
The region continues to command some of the highest land and product valuations in Hyderabad, fuelled by sustained demand from aspirational and high-income homebuyers, according to Godrej.
 
In August 2025, the company had emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.825-acre land parcel in Kukatpally for ₹547.75 crore. The revenue potential of the land was ₹3,800 crore.
 
Godrej has already launched projects, including Godrej Madison Avenue in Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion in Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad. Hyderabad has emerged as one of the company’s fastest-growing markets, with sales upwards of ₹2,600 crore in calendar year 2025.
 
“Hyderabad continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals with robust infrastructure growth and sustained demand for quality housing. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in this high-potential market through strategic acquisitions and differentiated developments. Our aim is to deliver projects that combine thoughtful design and customer-centric features, creating long-term value for homebuyers,” Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said.
 

Topics :Godrej PropertiesGodrej Properties'Real Estate

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

