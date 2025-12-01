Godrej Properties highest bidder for five-acre land parcel in Hyderabad

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Godrej Properties has emerged as the highest bidder for a 5-acre land parcel in Hyderabad’s Kokapet, where the company will develop a premium residential project with a revenue potential of ₹4,150 crore.

The company had participated in an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the land parcel in Neopolis, Kokapet. HMDA is expected to issue the allotment letters after following the due process.

The proposed development on the land will have a saleable area of about 2.5 million square feet.

The company said that Neopolis has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after residential micro-markets, driven by its proximity to the financial district and Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy City (HITEC City), robust infrastructure expansion, and a thriving ecosystem of global technology companies, international schools, retail avenues, and healthcare facilities.

The region continues to command some of the highest land and product valuations in Hyderabad, fuelled by sustained demand from aspirational and high-income homebuyers, according to Godrej. In August 2025, the company had emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.825-acre land parcel in Kukatpally for ₹547.75 crore. The revenue potential of the land was ₹3,800 crore. Godrej has already launched projects, including Godrej Madison Avenue in Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion in Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad. Hyderabad has emerged as one of the company’s fastest-growing markets, with sales upwards of ₹2,600 crore in calendar year 2025.