Home / Companies / News / AU Small Finance Bank ropes in Ranbir, Rashmika as brand ambassadors

AU Small Finance Bank ropes in Ranbir, Rashmika as brand ambassadors

The partnership strengthens AU SFB's effort to build a preferred national banking brand with strong consideration across urban, metro, and deeper Bharat markets, the bank said in a statement on Monday

AU Small
The collaboration supports AU SFB's focus on driving stronger preference for its core product strengths in Savings Accounts and Current Accounts, it said. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), which recently received the RBI's in-principle approval to transition into a universal bank, has roped in film actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassadors.

The partnership strengthens AU SFB's effort to build a preferred national banking brand with strong consideration across urban, metro, and deeper Bharat markets, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The collaboration supports AU SFB's focus on driving stronger preference for its core product strengths in Savings Accounts and Current Accounts, it said.

"As we prepare for our transition into a Universal Bank, strengthening customer consideration for our core offerings becomes even more important. Ranbir and Rashmika connect deeply with different parts of India and different types of audiences," AU SFB MD & CEO Sanjay Agarwal said.

This association will add momentum to its next phase of growth by elevating brand relevance, widening reach across key markets, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bombay HC dismisses petitions against Sebi approval of WeWork India IPO

Godrej Properties highest bidder for five-acre land parcel in Hyderabad

Lupin gets US FDA nod for its first biosimilar drug Pegfilgrastim

Ola Electric launches pan-India in-app service feature under 'Hyperservice'

Bajaj Auto domestic two-wheeler sales dip 1% at 202,510 units in November

Topics :Ranbir KapoorAU Small Finance Bankbrand ambassadors

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story