AU Small Finance Bank ropes in Ranbir, Rashmika as brand ambassadors

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), which recently received the RBI's in-principle approval to transition into a universal bank, has roped in film actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassadors.
The partnership strengthens AU SFB's effort to build a preferred national banking brand with strong consideration across urban, metro, and deeper Bharat markets, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
The collaboration supports AU SFB's focus on driving stronger preference for its core product strengths in Savings Accounts and Current Accounts, it said.
"As we prepare for our transition into a Universal Bank, strengthening customer consideration for our core offerings becomes even more important. Ranbir and Rashmika connect deeply with different parts of India and different types of audiences," AU SFB MD & CEO Sanjay Agarwal said.
This association will add momentum to its next phase of growth by elevating brand relevance, widening reach across key markets, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
