Bombay HC dismisses petitions against Sebi approval of WeWork India IPO

WeWork India’s ₹3,000-crore IPO opened for subscription on October 3, 2025, and closed on October 7. The shares, priced at ₹615–₹648 with a lot size of 23, listed at ₹650 apiece on the NSE and ₹646.50 on the BSE on October 10. Photo: Reuters
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
In a relief to coworking space provider WeWork India, the Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed the petitions challenging the approval of its initial public offering (IPO) by markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), reported Bar and Bench.
 
A division bench of Justice RI Chagla and Justice Farhan A Dubash dismissed the petition filed by an investor, Vinay Bansal, that alleged the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) contained many irregularities and accused Sebi of inaction on the same. The bench also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the petitioner. It also rejected a petition by another investor, Hemant Kulshreshtha, without imposing any cost, the report added. 

What did the petitioner claim against WeWork India?

Bansal, in his petition, alleged that WeWork India reported heavy losses and a negative net worth while presenting an overly optimistic growth outlook without adequately disclosing associated risks.
 
He further claimed that the company withheld key information on ongoing complaints and disputes that could influence investor decisions. According to LiveLaw, these cases include a 2014 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet for corruption; Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) chargesheet from November 2024. The petition also alleged that the EOW case was omitted from the January 2025 DRHP and added only in August 2025 after the petitioner raised it.
 
The petition also claimed that the company misrepresented its ties with the global WeWork brand, leading investors to assume it had the US-based parent firm’s (WeWork) financial backing and stability. It alleged that the company does not own the 'WeWork' trademark but operates under a management licence that is valid only while the Promoters maintain control.
 
Meanwhile, Kulshrestha also alleged that the company disclosed only a “lesser offence but not a higher offence”, adding that investors should not be expected to uncover and point out such omissions.

WeWork India IPO

WeWork India’s ₹3,000-crore IPO opened for subscription on October 3, 2025, and closed on October 7. The shares, priced at ₹615–₹648 with a lot size of 23, listed at ₹650 apiece on the NSE and ₹646.50 on the BSE on October 10. The IPO comprised an offer for sale of 46.3 million shares with no fresh issue. According to the prospectus, the company received no new funds from the offering, as existing shareholders sold their stakes through the offer.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

