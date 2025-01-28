Piramal Pharma Q3 FY25 results: PAT falls 63% to Rs 3.6 cr, revenue up 12%

In Q3FY25, Piramal Pharma ’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) fell 63.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3.6 crore, while revenue from operations grew by 12.5 per cent to Rs 2,204.2 crore.

Sequentially, revenue from operations declined by 1.67 per cent, with PAT falling 83.7 per cent.

The revenue growth was attributed to the strong performance across Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Complex Hospital Generics (CHG), and India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) businesses.

Commenting on this, Nandini Piramal, chairperson, Piramal Pharma, stated, “FY25 so far has been a steady year for the company, with revenue growth of 14 per cent and Ebitda growing at 20 per cent. This performance was largely led by innovation-related work. Our CHG business registered early-teen revenue growth during the quarter on the back of strong volume growth in our inhalation anesthesia portfolio. In our ICH business, power brands continue to register about 19 per cent growth.”

The CDMO segment achieved an 18 per cent revenue growth in 9MFY25, driven by strong performance in on-patent commercial manufacturing and generic API businesses. Ebitda margins improved Y-o-Y, supported by a better revenue mix, strategic procurement measures, cost optimisation, and operational excellence.

The CHG business registered early-teen revenue growth, with US inhalation anesthesia (IA) sales showing healthy volume increases, driven by order wins for Sevoflurane and Isoflurane. Ebitda margins were maintained through cost-optimisation initiatives across sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and operational excellence.

The ICH segment delivered double-digit revenue growth in Q3 and 9MFY25, despite subdued consumer demand in the broader industry. Power brands grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y during 9MFY25, driven by strong performances from Little’s, Polycrol, and CIR, contributing 48 per cent of total ICH sales.

The ICH segment launched 16 new products and 23 new SKUs in 9MFY25. E-commerce sales surged over 40 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25, contributing 20 per cent to total ICH sales, with products now available on more than 20 e-commerce platforms.

The firm’s stock fell 2.25 per cent to Rs 218.9 apiece on the BSE. The results were announced after market hours on Tuesday.