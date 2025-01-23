Delhi-based pharmaceuticals major Mankind Pharma reported a 16.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter (Q3FY25) at Rs 385 crore, down from Rs 460 crore reported in the same period last year.

Mankind’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,230 crore in Q3FY25, a 24 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 2,607 crore reported in Q3FY24.

At the operating level, Mankind’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to Rs 833 crore, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 27.7 per cent in the December quarter, compared to Rs 611 crore and 23.4 per cent, respectively, in the same period last financial year.

Commenting on the results, Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director, Mankind Pharma, said that the company has achieved healthy revenue growth with a strong adjusted Ebitda margin in Q3FY25, driven by continued outperformance in chronic segments, strong recovery in over-the-counter (OTC) sales, and consolidation of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV).

According to the company, its market share in the domestic market increased from 4.4 per cent in March 2024 to 4.8 per cent as of December 2024, on account of the acquisition of BSV and aided by leadership in gynaecology.

Mankind Pharma completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in BSV for a consideration of Rs 13,768 crore in October 2024.

The company reported that its domestic business revenues witnessed an on-year growth of 16 per cent to Rs 2,773 crore in the December quarter, up from Rs 2,400 crore reported in Q3FY24.

Mankind also posted secondary sales growth of 5 per cent, compared to the 7.4 per cent growth reported for the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) in the December quarter.

“The growth was affected by corrective measures adopted to enhance field force efficiency, which impacted overall growth across therapies, and regulatory headwinds in certain key products in the acute segment,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mankind’s consumer healthcare segment reported a revenue growth of 30 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3, propelled by steady growth in secondary sales for key brands like Manforce condoms and Gas-O-Fast.

The company’s exports business also witnessed growth of 121 per cent Y-o-Y in the December quarter, driven by an increase in the company’s base business, new launches in the past 12 to 24 months, and consolidation of BSV.

The company reported its results after market hours. On Thursday, Mankind Pharma’s stock went up by 4.68 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 2,632.70 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).