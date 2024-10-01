Plutus Wealth increases shareholding in SpiceJet, buys Rs 50 cr worth share

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to the bulk deal available with the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management purchased 75 lakh shares or 0.58 per cent stake in Gurugram-headquartered SpiceJet

Shares of SpiceJet jumped 6.95 per cent to close at Rs 68.13 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Plutus Wealth Management on Tuesday raised its holding in domestic carrier SpiceJet by acquiring additional shares for Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal available with the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management purchased 75 lakh shares or 0.58 per cent stake in Gurugram-headquartered SpiceJet.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 66.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 50.02 crore.

Details of sellers of SpiceJet's shares could not be identified on the BSE.

Shares of SpiceJet jumped 6.95 per cent to close at Rs 68.13 apiece on the BSE.

On Monday, Plutus Wealth Management bought 85 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.66 per cent stake in domestic carrier SpiceJet for Rs 51 crore.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

