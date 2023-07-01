Home / Companies / News / PNB partners with Amul to support dealership network under MUDRA scheme

PNB partners with Amul to support dealership network under MUDRA scheme

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed between PNB and GCMMFL (Amul) on July 1, the bank said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
By the association, both the partners are aiming to provide support to more than 11 lakh retailers, wholesale dealers and others

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it has partnered with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMFL), better known as Amul, to offer financial services to federation's supply network pan-India under the MUDRA scheme.

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed between PNB and GCMMFL (Amul) on July 1, the bank said in a statement.

Through small ticket financing under MUDRA, the bank will be financing Amul's retailers, wholesale dealers/area milk distributors and exclusive Amul preferred outlets-milk parlours, it said.

Other services will include integrating various digital channels like QR codes, POS (point of sale), UPI (Unified Payment Interface), etc., supply chain finance and EMI collection digitally, and providing working capital limits, among others, it said.

By the association, both the partners are aiming to provide support to more than 11 lakh retailers, wholesale dealers and others, it added.

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

