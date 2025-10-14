Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Another Haryana cop dies by suicide, claims corruption by IPS Y Puran Kumar

Another Haryana cop dies by suicide, claims corruption by IPS Y Puran Kumar

Sandeep Kumar claimed that the late IPS officer, who also died by suicide last week, was a "corrupt cop" who took his own life fearing exposure of his alleged misconduct

Haryana Police, Gurugram Police, Gurgaon Police

Representative Picture

Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A second Haryana policeman has died by suicide, the second in as many weeks, but his death has now thrown up questions about the first one following the discovery of a video and a three-page note, according to an NDTV report.
 
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, posted in Rohtak’s cyber cell, shot himself with his service revolver in a field on Tuesday. In his suicide note, he said he was “sacrificing [his] life for the truth” while levelling serious allegations of corruption against Additional director general of police (ADGP) Y Puran Kumar, why died by his own hand last week, alleging departmental harassment.
 
 
Sandeep Kumar claimed that the late IPS officer was a “corrupt cop” who died by suicide fearing exposure of his alleged misconduct. He also accused his senior officer of “hijacking the system” by using caste discrimination to divert attention from the corruption charges against him.
 
According to the note, Y Puran Kumar was transferred after complaints of corruption surfaced. Sandeep Kumar claimed in his note he had caught the IPS officer’s departmental gunman accepting a ₹2.5 lakh bribe from a liquor contractor who had earlier approached Y Puran Kumar following threats from a gangster. When the bribery came to light, the IPS officer allegedly portrayed the issue as caste-based before taking his own life.
 
In a video recorded before his death, Sandeep Kumar alleged that after Y Puran Kumar took charge of the Rohtak range, he began replacing “honest police officers with corrupt ones". He further claimed that “files were blocked, petitioners were called and mentally harassed for money", and that “women police personnel were sexually exploited in exchange for transfers".

Also Read

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrives to investigate at the house of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide | (PTI Photo)

Haryana IPS 'suicide': State on alert, police asked to ensure harmony

Haryana senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar

Haryana IPS officer 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave

Suicide

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Daikin to invest ₹1,000 cr in Haryana, Kubota to infuse ₹2,000 cr

Nayab Saini

Haryana CM Saini in Japan to attract investments, deepen ties in tech, mfg

 
“Roots of his corruption run very deep. He has committed suicide fearing the complaint against him,” Sandeep Kumar alleged in the video, demanding a probe into the IPS officer’s assets. “This is not a caste issue. Truth must come out. He was corrupt,” he said.
 
“I am sacrificing my life for this truth. I am proud that I stand with honesty. This is important to awaken the country,” he added, noting that his family had participated in India’s freedom struggle.
 
Sandeep Kumar also praised Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia, who was among the 10 officers named by Y Puran Kumar in his own suicide note. Bijarnia has since been transferred following Puran Kumar's allegations, and his widow Amneet P Kumar filed case of abetment to suicide. 
 

More From This Section

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Delhi Police bust China-linked ₹50 lakh investment fraud, 1 arrested

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt rolls out ₹10 crore loans without collateral for entrepreneurs

Road, Damage Road, Pothole

HC directs ₹6 lakh compensation for deaths due to potholes, unsafe roads

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

LIVE news: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

Priyank Kharge (Photo: Wikipedia)

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags Bengaluru road woes; minister responds

Topics : Haryana Police IPS officers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon