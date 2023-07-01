Home / Industry / Auto / Royal Enfield total sales increases by 26% to 77,109 units in June

Royal Enfield total sales increases by 26% to 77,109 units in June

Domestic sales rose 34 per cent to 67,495 units compared to 50,265 units in the year-ago period, the bike maker said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The company dispatched 61,407 units to dealers in June 2022

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Royal Enfield on Saturday said its total sales increased by 26 per cent to 77,109 units in June.

The company dispatched 61,407 units to dealers in June 2022.

Domestic sales rose 34 per cent to 67,495 units compared to 50,265 units in the year-ago period, the bike maker said in a statement.

Exports, however, declined to 9,614 units last month from 11,142 units in June 2022.

"Our recent products continue to perform well across India and International markets, and we are optimistic that our exciting line-up of motorcycles will definitely enthral the pure motorcycling enthusiasts across the globe," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan stated.

Also Read

Royal Enfield records increase in total sales by 7% at 72,235 units in Mar

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Tesla's Musk found not liable in trial over 2018 'funding secured' tweets

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield sales grow 18% to 73,136 units in April

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

Domestic PV sales see lukewarm growth of 1.9% due to strong base effect

Hero MotoCorp to hike two-wheeler prices by around 1.5% from next month

Commuter bike market in cruise mode; uncertainties may put brakes on growth

10% of country's fuel pumps now offer EV charging facilities, IOCL leads

Industry wants GST relaxation, fuel-price guarantee for flex-fuel vehicles

Topics :Royal EnfieldMotorbikes

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story