Cipla launches India's first integrated lung diagnostics, wellness centre

Cipla on Friday announced the launch of its first Breathefree Lung Wellness Center in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, touted as India’s first fully integrated lung diagnostics and wellness facility. The centre aims to plug a major gap in India’s respiratory care ecosystem by offering standardised, advanced lung diagnostics at an affordable price point.
The launch comes at a time when India faces one of the world’s largest burdens of chronic respiratory disease, with an estimated 90 million patients. A majority remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed due to lack of access to high-quality pulmonary function testing and specialised diagnostic infrastructure.
The new centre brings together over 60 diagnostic tests spanning lung physiology, microbiology, immunology, blood chemistry and radiology. These include spirometry, oscillometry, DLCO, body plethysmography, FeNO, CPET, sleep studies, X-ray and CT scans conducted by trained technicians following globally recognised protocols. It will also offer pulmonary rehabilitation, nutritional support and smoking cessation counselling.
“This centre addresses a critical gap in the diagnostic landscape. By expanding our presence across the care continuum, we aim to make high-quality, standardised lung diagnostics accessible to doctors and patients across India,” said Achin Gupta, global COO, Cipla.
Jaideep Gogtay, chief medical officer, added that early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for timely treatment and reducing hospitalisation. “This initiative strengthens the foundation of respiratory care at a time when the disease burden is only rising,” he said.
Beyond being a diagnostic hub, the centre will also function as a training and certification facility for healthcare professionals, while enabling research in respiratory sciences.
Respiratory diseases ranging from asthma and COPD to interstitial lung diseases are among India’s fastest-growing non-communicable conditions. Access to advanced lung diagnostics is fragmented and largely hospital dependent.
With this launch, undertaken during Cipla’s 90th anniversary year, the company aims to deepen its focus on respiratory health and expand its footprint beyond pharmaceuticals into diagnostics and patient-management services.
This development follows weeks of thick smog in Delhi, during which the AQI had touched 999 in November and several neighbourhoods crossed the 500 mark in the days after Diwali. The ongoing cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 8–12°C across Delhi-NCR, is further trapping pollutants near the surface and worsening health risks. According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s Decision Support System, vehicular emissions remain the dominant contributor to pollution, while the impact of stubble burning has been minimal.
