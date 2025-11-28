Apollo Pharmacy to add two stores a day for next five years

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India's largest omnichannel pharmacy network, Apollo Pharmacy, said on Friday that it will add two stores per day to its network for the next five years to over 10,600 stores by 2030, from 7,000 stores now.

The company on Friday announced that it is now a 7,000-store-strong network — a defining milestone in its four-decade journey of becoming the country’s neighbourhood pharmacy. This achievement reinforces Apollo’s commitment to making authentic medicines and healthcare essentials accessible to households nationwide, it said. The 7,000th store was inaugurated in Ayodhya , Uttar Pradesh.

How is Apollo planning its next phase of expansion?

Shobana Kamineni, executive chairperson, Apollo HealthCo, said: “Today, almost 80 per cent of Indians stay within 40 minutes of an Apollo Pharmacy, and we already serve over one million orders every day. The 7,000-store milestone reflects the scale Apollo has built and the trust families place in us. We will continue to deepen access, strengthen India’s neighbourhood pharmacy network while ensuring Apollo remains the first and most trusted choice for healthcare.” She added that the reach of Apollo Pharmacy is strengthened by its digital platform, Apollo 24|7, which delivers across over 19,000 pincodes and offers quick delivery in all major metros. The app also connects users to Apollo’s wider continuum of care, offering virtual consultations with Apollo doctors, diagnostic services, chronic condition management and customised insurance solutions.

What is Apollo aiming for through its omnichannel model? P Jayakumar, chief executive officer, Apollo Pharmacy, said, “Our four decades of experience, unmatched scale and omnichannel model give us the ability to serve India’s healthcare needs with speed and trust. We will continue to expand by opening two new stores every day and grow our customer base to 100 million within the next five years, ensuring that highest-quality medicines remain within everyone’s reach.” How is Apollo strengthening engagement with its customers? Apollo has also reached another major milestone with ‘Apollo Circle’, the country’s largest paid healthcare loyalty programme, crossing 10 million members. The programme has seen rapid adoption driven by the meaningful benefits it provides, including exclusive value-added services across the Apollo care ecosystem.