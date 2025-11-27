Home / Companies / News / Tata Realty, DBS Bank India sign ₹1,280 cr green loan for Intellion Park

Tata Realty, DBS Bank India sign ₹1,280 cr green loan for Intellion Park

Tata Realty has secured a Rs 1,280 crore green loan from DBS Bank India to support the development of Intellion Park in Gurugram

Real estate
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Realty & Infrastructure (Tata Realty) and DBS Bank India have signed a Rs 1,280 crore green loan facility. The facility has been availed by a special purpose vehicle of Tata Realty to fund the development of the project Intellion Park in Gurugram.
 
Intellion Park is a grade-A, 2.1 million-square-foot campus comprising four towers under Tata Realty’s Intellion brand. The funding is said to support the sustainable commercial real estate development of the project.
 
What sustainable features define Intellion Park?
  According to Tata Realty, the Intellion campus integrates high-performance green building standards, including energy-efficient systems, rooftop solar installations, advanced water recycling via membrane bioreactor technology, biophilic design elements, and a vehicle-free podium for pedestrian-friendly spaces.
 
Santanu Mitra, head of large corporate banking, DBS Bank India, said, “Real estate & infrastructure is a key focus for DBS Bank India, and we have supported several innovative, sustainable projects being developed across the country. Leveraging our global expertise in structuring green loans as well as our local market experience in the sector, DBS was proud to be a trusted partner to Tata Realty & Infrastructure on its green loan facility. This marquee transaction underscores how responsible financial solutions can drive beneficial environmental outcomes, with customisation that enables clients to achieve both their business and sustainability ambitions.”
 
How is Tata Realty expanding its commercial portfolio? 
Further, Tata Realty’s current office portfolio spans 9.4 million square feet and is spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, and Gurugram. The portfolio has earned a five-star GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) 2025 rating, with all developments receiving green certifications, the company noted.
 
Sanjay Dutt, chief executive officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, said, “We appreciate DBS Bank’s support on this milestone transaction, which sets a new benchmark for large-scale green financing in India. At Tata Realty, we are committed to building sustainable, future-ready commercial assets that create long-term value and advance India’s net-zero goals. This green-loan facility reflects the Tata Group’s legacy of social and environmental responsibility and comes at a time when India’s commercial real-estate sector and GCC ecosystem are rapidly expanding. Initiatives like this strengthen India’s global standing and reinforce our commitment to responsible growth.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS signs five-year deal with SAP to modernise cloud and AI operations

Airtel MD urges users to shift to its Payments Bank amid cyber fraud surge

Tesla aims to roll out new charging network to boost EV adoption in India

KKR-backed Serentica may raise up to $8 bn to double clean energy capacity

Generic drugmakers to slash price plans as Novo cuts Wegovy rates

Topics :Tata RealtyDBS BankGurugramReal Estate

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story