Tata Realty, DBS Bank India sign ₹1,280 cr green loan for Intellion Park

Tata Realty & Infrastructure (Tata Realty) and DBS Bank India have signed a Rs 1,280 crore green loan facility. The facility has been availed by a special purpose vehicle of Tata Realty to fund the development of the project Intellion Park in Gurugram. Intellion Park is a grade-A, 2.1 million-square-foot campus comprising four towers under Tata Realty’s Intellion brand. The funding is said to support the sustainable commercial real estate development of the project. What sustainable features define Intellion Park? According to Tata Realty, the Intellion campus integrates high-performance green building standards, including energy-efficient systems, rooftop solar installations, advanced water recycling via membrane bioreactor technology, biophilic design elements, and a vehicle-free podium for pedestrian-friendly spaces.

Santanu Mitra, head of large corporate banking, DBS Bank India, said, “Real estate & infrastructure is a key focus for DBS Bank India, and we have supported several innovative, sustainable projects being developed across the country. Leveraging our global expertise in structuring green loans as well as our local market experience in the sector, DBS was proud to be a trusted partner to Tata Realty & Infrastructure on its green loan facility. This marquee transaction underscores how responsible financial solutions can drive beneficial environmental outcomes, with customisation that enables clients to achieve both their business and sustainability ambitions.” How is Tata Realty expanding its commercial portfolio?