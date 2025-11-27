Tata Realty, DBS Bank India sign ₹1,280 cr green loan for Intellion Park
Tata Realty has secured a Rs 1,280 crore green loan from DBS Bank India to support the development of Intellion Park in GurugramPrachi Pisal Mumbai
Tata Realty & Infrastructure (Tata Realty) and DBS Bank India have signed a Rs 1,280 crore green loan facility. The facility has been availed by a special purpose vehicle of Tata Realty to fund the development of the project Intellion Park in Gurugram.
Intellion Park is a grade-A, 2.1 million-square-foot campus comprising four towers under Tata Realty’s Intellion brand. The funding is said to support the sustainable commercial real estate development of the project.
What sustainable features define Intellion Park?
According to Tata Realty, the Intellion campus integrates high-performance green building standards, including energy-efficient systems, rooftop solar installations, advanced water recycling via membrane bioreactor technology, biophilic design elements, and a vehicle-free podium for pedestrian-friendly spaces.
Santanu Mitra, head of large corporate banking, DBS Bank India, said, “Real estate & infrastructure is a key focus for DBS Bank India, and we have supported several innovative, sustainable projects being developed across the country. Leveraging our global expertise in structuring green loans as well as our local market experience in the sector, DBS was proud to be a trusted partner to Tata Realty & Infrastructure on its green loan facility. This marquee transaction underscores how responsible financial solutions can drive beneficial environmental outcomes, with customisation that enables clients to achieve both their business and sustainability ambitions.”
How is Tata Realty expanding its commercial portfolio?
Further, Tata Realty’s current office portfolio spans 9.4 million square feet and is spread across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, and Gurugram. The portfolio has earned a five-star GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) 2025 rating, with all developments receiving green certifications, the company noted.
Sanjay Dutt, chief executive officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, said, “We appreciate DBS Bank’s support on this milestone transaction, which sets a new benchmark for large-scale green financing in India. At Tata Realty, we are committed to building sustainable, future-ready commercial assets that create long-term value and advance India’s net-zero goals. This green-loan facility reflects the Tata Group’s legacy of social and environmental responsibility and comes at a time when India’s commercial real-estate sector and GCC ecosystem are rapidly expanding. Initiatives like this strengthen India’s global standing and reinforce our commitment to responsible growth.”
