Italian brand Police aims to tick past ₹500 cr watch sales by 2030

Italian lifestyle brand Police, part of De Rigo group, is aiming for ₹500 crore in watch sales by 2030, with plans to close 2025-26 at ₹100 crore.

Police watches, sold in India through Titan Company outlets which include World of Titan, Helios and Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle store (and online partners) , have been growing at 50 per cent annually. Riding this momentum, the brand expects to hit the ₹500 crore milestone in the coming years.

While aggressively expanding in the watch segment, Police also has a presence in eyewear, fragrances, and leather goods in India.

“We are smaller than watches in the other categories, but we’ve already begun building those segments in India. We hope to grow them the way we’ve grown with Titan. There are positive signals, though not as strong as what we’re seeing with Titan,” said Barbara De Rigo, owner of De Rigo Vision SpA, in an interaction with Business Standard.

"We are a very ambitious brand, and thanks to Titan's support, we've been growing over 50 per cent annually in the past two years. We believe Police can become one of the leading brands in India in a very short time," she added. Police watches are priced between ₹15,000 and ₹30,000. On the pricing strategy, Rahul Shukla, vice-president and chief sales and marketing officer (watches and wearables), Titan Company, said, "It's a sweet price point, especially for a fashion brand. Accessibility is an important factor, as it allows a consumer to stay with the brand across different needs."