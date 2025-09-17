Ethnic wear brand Taneira expects 'really good' sales in festival season

Taneira, the ethnic wear brand of Titan Company, expects 30 per cent growth in sales in the festival season, as demand picks up after muted sentiment last year.

The company believes accessible pricing, more wedding dates, and a new range of bridal lehengas will help sales in the second half of FY26.

“The entire apparel market was a bit muted last year but we have seen some good revival. From now until February, we are expecting a really good festival season with a 30 per cent growth in like-for-like sales,” Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer of Taneira, told ‘Business Standard’ in New Delhi.

“We are also piloting a new range of bridal lehengas to help increase our customer base and capture the wedding season momentum,” he added. The range, priced at around Rs 60,000 per lehenga, will be available at select Taneira stores before it is expanded. ALSO READ: Infrastructure players poised to benefit from strong order momentum “It’s a sweet pricing and we want to cater better to bridal customers who are looking beyond sarees. This will help us become a one-stop shop for bridal shopping,” said Narayan. Taneira has introduced lower price points in its range of sarees and ready-to-wear clothes, too. “Our cotton sarees start at Rs 1,200 and silk sarees at Rs 6,999; kurtas start at Rs 1,100. This will bring in new, younger customers into the brand’s fold.”

The ready-to-wear range makes up 15 per cent of the company’s business, and according to Narayan, is “expected to grow to contribute 20 per cent to the overall revenues in the next three years.” Taneira’s sales have had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65 per cent in the past three years. Sales grew 16 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 from the previous year. The company has 80 stores and 100 weaving clusters. “We will continue to evaluate promising store locations but want to strengthen our network in the bigger cities because they have much more opportunity. Bengaluru, with 10 stores, can take at least four more. Similarly, Delhi NCR with 10 stores can easily take six more in the coming years,” Narayan said.