Power Grid Corp bags transmission project for Rajasthan's 20 GW energy zone

State-owned Power Grid Corporation has bagged an inter-state power transmission project for evacuating power from a 20 GW renewable energy zone in Rajasthan.

The scope of the project comprises the establishment of two 765kV D/C transmission lines traversing in Rajasthan and Delhi, along with associated bay extension works at existing substations located in Rajasthan and Delhi, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, Power Grid Corporation has been declared as a successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish an Inter-State Transmission System for "Transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20GW) under Phase-III Part D Phase I" on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) issued on December 29, 2023, has been received by Power Grid Corporation on January 1, 2024, it said.