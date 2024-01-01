Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Adani group signs planner, designer up

Adani Group-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) has hired urban planners and designers to rebuild the Dharavi slum settlement, spread over 259 hectares in the heart of Mumbai, the company said on Monday.

DRPPL is a joint venture between Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra.



“DRPPL is partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor, (US-based) design firm Sasaki, and consultancy firm Buro Happold,” the company said in a statement. Experts from Singapore have also joined the project team. Buro Happold, is an urban planning and infrastructure engineering consultancy firm from the UK.

The company said it aims to incorporate learnings from the Singapore Housing Development Board, established in 1969, which played a crucial role in crafting over 1.2 million homes. “Singapore serves as an inspiring example for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project,” the statement said.

In November 2022, Adani Properties won the bid to redevelop Dharavi, one of the world’s largest slums, with an investment offer of ~5,069 crore. The Maharashtra government last July passed a resolution to award the project to the Adani company. Last month, the project also witnessed opposition from political parties over concerns related to the rehabilitation of the small-scale businesses that operate from the Dharavi slum cluster.