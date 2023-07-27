Home / Companies / News / Google for Startups Accelerator invites applications, focus on AI

Google for Startups Accelerator invites applications, focus on AI

Google for Startups Accelerator is inviting applications for its eighth cohort with a focus on AI-first startups, the company announced in a blogpost on Thursday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian startups funded from Seed to Series A level can apply for the three-month programme till August 22, 2023, it said.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Google for Startups Accelerator is inviting applications for its eighth cohort with a focus on AI-first startups, the company announced in a blogpost on Thursday.

Indian startups funded from Seed to Series A level can apply for the three-month programme till August 22, 2023, it said.

"We are looking for Indian AI-first startups working across different sectors to solve complex problems and tackle the toughest challenges in their industry," Google said.

According to the announcement, the select startups will receive mentorship and training on product, design, growth and leadership development.

The seventh class of the accelerator programme is underway since June 2023, enrolling 20 Seed to Series A startups like LimeChat, Quroz and Swasthya AI, Google said.

The programme ends with a "Demo Day" for startups to grow their visibility within the ecosystem, it said.

Founders can continue to receive support after the programme wraps through the Google for Startups alumni network, the company added.

Google for Startups Accelerator: India is an equity-free programme for Indian technology startups leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), it stated.

Also Read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Tamil Nadu's Atsuya secures spot in Google's Startup Accelerator Program

Google Doodle celebrates Indian street food Pani Puri with unique game

Indian Energy Exchange net profit up by 10% to Rs 76 crore in June quarter

Foxconn unit in talks for $200 million components plant in Tamil Nadu

S&P upgrades Delhi International Airport's rating to 'B+' from 'B'

Indian Hotels Company consolidated net profit up 30.5% to Rs 236 cr in Q1

Sunteck Realty Q1 sale bookings for properties up 16% to Rs 387 cr

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligence

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story