Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Prestige Estates Q2 bookings down 43% at Rs 4,022 cr despite strong demand

Prestige Estates Q2 bookings down 43% at Rs 4,022 cr despite strong demand

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Prestige Estates informed that it recorded sales of Rs 4,022.6 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 7,092.6 crore in the year-ago period

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group
Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's sales bookings fell 43 per cent to Rs 4,022.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal despite strong housing demand.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Prestige Estates informed that it recorded sales of Rs 4,022.6 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 7,092.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the April-September period, the sales bookings declined to Rs 7,052.2 crore against Rs 1,100.73 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Prestige Group eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from new housing project in B'luru

Prestige Estates raises Rs 5,000 crore by selling equity shares via QIP

RVNL, Voda Idea, Dixon, HDFC Bk can rally up to 27% on MSCI inclusion boost

Prestige Estates Projects Q1 results: Net profit falls 12% to Rs 233 cr

Realty indexation benefit gone, tax rate cut in Budget 2024. Stock strategy

Topics :Prestige EstatesReal Estate Prestige group

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story