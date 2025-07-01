Prestige Group eyes ₹3,350 cr revenue from new housing project in Chennai

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is targeting ₹3,350 crore revenue from its upcoming housing project in Chennai.

The company has launched a residential project Prestige Pallavaram Gardens - on the PallavaramThoraipakkam Radial Road in Chennai.

The 21.84-acre project has 2,069 premium apartments, offering a total saleable area of 3.1 million (31 lakh ) square feet and a "a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,350 crore.

Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Group, said: "Chennai has emerged as one of the most dynamic real estate markets in South India, and we are delighted to strengthen our presence here." Bengaluru-based Prestige Group has a portfolio of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated townships across major cities. The group has delivered 302 projects spanning 193 million square feet and has a pipeline of 130 projects covering 203 million square feet area.