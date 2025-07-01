Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales rise 14% in June at 78,969 units

Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales rise 14% in June at 78,969 units

The company's utility vehicles sales surged 18 per cent to 47,306 units in the domestic market last month against 40,022 units in the year-ago period

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M
M&M's total exports increased 1 per cent year-on-year to 2,634 units last month
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in its overall auto sales to 78,969 units in June.

In the passenger vehicles segment, the company said its utility vehicles sales surged 18 per cent to 47,306 units in the domestic market last month against 40,022 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic three-wheeler sales stood at 8,454 units, an increase of 37 per cent as compared with 6,180 units in June last year, M&M said in a statement.

Total exports increased 1 per cent year-on-year to 2,634 units last month.

ALSO READ: Mahindra seeks CCI approval to acquire 59% stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 cr

"The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO - Automotive Division, said.

In the farm equipment sector (FES), the company said its total tractor sales (domestic and exports) rose 13 per cent to 53,392 units in June from 47,319 units a year ago.

In the domestic market, tractor sales grew 13 per cent to 51,769 units last month compared to 45,888 units in June last year.

Exports rose 13 per cent to 1,623 units from 1,431 units in June 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises plans to sell 2-5 year debt at public bond sale next week

Google Cloud elevates Sashikumar Sreedharan as MD for India business

Shell acquires Raj Petro Specialities to strengthen lubricant portfolio

Rustomjee to redevelop Mumbai's GTB Nagar with Mhada, eyes GDV of ₹4,521 cr

Coal India, Hindustan Copper to work together in critical mineral sector

Topics :Mahindra & MahindraMahindraauto demandAuto sales

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story