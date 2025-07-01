Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales rise 14% in June at 78,969 units

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in its overall auto sales to 78,969 units in June.

In the passenger vehicles segment, the company said its utility vehicles sales surged 18 per cent to 47,306 units in the domestic market last month against 40,022 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic three-wheeler sales stood at 8,454 units, an increase of 37 per cent as compared with 6,180 units in June last year, M&M said in a statement.

Total exports increased 1 per cent year-on-year to 2,634 units last month.

"The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO - Automotive Division, said.