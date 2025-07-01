Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales rise 14% in June at 78,969 units

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in its overall auto sales to 78,969 units in June.
In the passenger vehicles segment, the company said its utility vehicles sales surged 18 per cent to 47,306 units in the domestic market last month against 40,022 units in the year-ago period.
Domestic three-wheeler sales stood at 8,454 units, an increase of 37 per cent as compared with 6,180 units in June last year, M&M said in a statement.
Total exports increased 1 per cent year-on-year to 2,634 units last month.
"The quarter ended on a very positive note for us, marking the highest quarter ever for SUVs," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO - Automotive Division, said.
In the farm equipment sector (FES), the company said its total tractor sales (domestic and exports) rose 13 per cent to 53,392 units in June from 47,319 units a year ago.
In the domestic market, tractor sales grew 13 per cent to 51,769 units last month compared to 45,888 units in June last year.
Exports rose 13 per cent to 1,623 units from 1,431 units in June 2024.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app