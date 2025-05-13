Smartworld, Tribeca sell 298 homes for ₹3,250 cr in 'Trump-branded' project

Realty firms Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers have sold all 298 units in the 'Trump' branded ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram for Rs 3,250 crore, reflecting a strong demand for premium homes in the Delhi-NCR market.

In a statement on Tuesday, Smartworlds and Tribeca announced "complete sell-out of Trump Residences Gurgaon on launch day", clocking sales of ₹3,250 crore.

"Priced between ₹8 crore and ₹15 crore per unit, the development's 298 homes were absorbed in record time - a testament to the surging demand for branded, ultra-luxury living in India," the statement said.

This landmark collaboration between Smartworld, Tribeca, and The Trump Organization comprises two 51-storey towers.

Smartworld will oversee development, construction, and customer service, while Tribeca leads design, marketing, sales, and quality control.

Pankaj Bansal, Founder of Smartworld Developers, said: "The phenomenal response to Trump Residences is a testament to the aspiration for world-class living in India."

Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers, said: "This launch proves the unmatched magnetic pull of the Trump brand and how deeply it resonates with India's most discerning buyers." Last month, Smartworld Developers and Tribeca Developers announced that they will develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram under the 'Trump' brand with a total investment of around ₹2,200 crore.

M3M Group firm Smartworld Developers and Tribeca launched the 'Trump Residences' project at Sector 69, Gurugram.

India has become the Trump brand's largest market outside the US.

In January this year, Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of America. This is the second Trump-branded project announced in India after he became the US President.

Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers, the official representatives of the Trump brand in India, said these deals were signed 6-8 months back.

This is the second Trump-branded residential project in Gurugram and the sixth project in India.

Out of six Trump-branded projects announced in India so far, four have already been completed in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gurugram.

In late March 2025, Tribeca Developers partnered with Kundan Spaces to develop a ₹2,500 crore worth commercial project 'Trump World Center' in Pune, marking the entry of US-based Trump Organisation in Indian commercial real estate.

