Second Trump Residences project in Gurugram sells out for ₹3,250 crore

Apartments priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore, with four penthouses at Rs 125 crore each, fully allotted in second Trump-branded project in Gurugram

Priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore per residence, the development’s 298 homes were absorbed within a month of its launch.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
Trump Residences in Gurugram, the second such Trump-branded residential project in the city, has sold out on launch day, recording Rs 3,250 crore in allotments.
 
Priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore per residence, the development’s 298 homes were absorbed within a month of its launch, which the developers said is a testament to the surging demand for branded, ultra-luxury living in India.
 
The project is being jointly developed by Tribeca Developers — the licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India — and Smartworld Developers.
 
While Smartworld will oversee development, construction and customer service, Tribeca leads design, marketing, sales and quality control for the project.
 
The companies added that the project’s four ultra-premium penthouses, valued at Rs 125 crore each, were also fully allotted.
 
Comprising two 51-storey towers, the 1.2 million square feet (msf) development in Gurugram Sector 69 is estimated to be finished within five years of launch. The investment in the project is around Rs 1,200 crore, according to people in the know.

“This project marks the second Trump-branded residential development in North India. The first, Trump Towers Delhi NCR, launched in 2018 in Gurugram, is also fully sold out and set for delivery later this month,” the companies stated.
 
Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, said that this launch proves the magnetic pull of the Trump brand and how it resonates with India’s most discerning buyers.
 
At the time of launch, Mehta added that they were expecting 20 to 25 per cent of the participation in the new project to come from non-resident Indians (NRIs).
 
“The existing Trump project in Gurugram has around 25 to 30 per cent NRI participation, which is very high for luxury projects of this ticket size,” Mehta said.
 
The Trump Organisation currently has six projects across four cities in India — in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata. Of these, five are luxury residential projects, while one is a commercial office project in Pune.
First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

