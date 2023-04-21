Home / Companies / News / Karnataka HC rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mn asset freeze

Karnataka HC rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mn asset freeze

The company denies any wrongdoing

NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Karnataka High Court has rejected Chinese phonemaker Xiaomi Corp's petition against the seizure of Rs 5,551 crore ($676 million), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Xiaomi's assets in India were frozen last year by the federal financial crime agency which alleged the company had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

"We are studying the matter and waiting for the written order," a Xiaomi spokesperson said regarding the ruling by a court in Karnataka state, adding the company's operations in India are compliant with local laws and regulations.
The company has previously said its royalty payments were all legitimate and that it will "continue to use all means to protect the reputation and interests".

Xiaomi has lost its spot as India's top choice for smartphones to rival Samsung Electronics as Indian consumers opt for improved features in the world's second biggest market for the devices.
Chinese companies have also struggled to do business in India since 2020 due to political tensions following a border clash.

India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones such as TikTok, and has tightened rules for Chinese companies investing in India.

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

