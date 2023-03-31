Govt may close FY23 with Rs 50,000 cr shortfall in direct tax mop up

The dividend from public sector enterprises gave some breather: It stood at Rs 58,988 crore, compared to the revised target of Rs 43,000 crore

The government is expected to have closed the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) with a Rs 50,000-crore shortfall in the direct tax collection. The mop-up until March 30 stood at Rs 15.97 trillion against the revised target of Rs 16.5 trillion. Tax officials also expect a deficit in the overall indirect tax mop-up, mainly dampened by the customs and excise collections. The Revised Estimate (RE) for the