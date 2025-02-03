Proxy advisors oppose Rashmi Saluja's reappointment at Religare Enterprises

Three leading proxy firms have recommended an ‘against’ vote on the resolution pertaining to the reappointment of Rashmi Saluja as a director on the board of Religare Enterprises (REL), citing corporate governance concerns. Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), and InGovern Research have issued voting recommendations on the three resolutions floated by the financial services firm, with voting set to begin on Tuesday and results expected after the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Friday. Saluja, 50, is liable to retire by rotation unless reappointed at the upcoming AGM, which was originally scheduled for December but was delayed due to legal proceedings before the Madhya Pradesh High Court (HC), which was later dismissed.

Saluja has also filed a plea in Delhi HC against the resolution, contending that her appointment in 2023 was for a fixed period of five years. The plea, which four independent directors and the Burman family have objected to, is scheduled to be heard this week in the HC.

“She is a member of the audit committee (AC) and the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest,” noted IiAS.

The advisory firm added that various legal disputes and police cases may be potential distractions to the board and Saluja’s ability to execute her responsibilities as executive chairperson.

“We believe the ill-advised grant of ESOPs and the current misalignment with the largest shareholder remain a cause for concern. We do not support the resolution,” the IiAS note added.

Citing regulatory scrutiny, legal challenges, and creditworthiness issues, InGovern has also recommended against the reappointment.

“The ongoing scrutiny of Religare raises questions about the effectiveness of governance under her leadership, which reflects poorly on her oversight and governance capabilities. There are also concerns about her compensation practices and adherence to regulatory guidelines regarding executive remuneration,” said InGovern.

InGovern also noted that high executive remuneration paid by the company, compared to peers with similar market valuations, raises governance concerns and negatively impacts the company's reputation.

Meanwhile, these two proxy advisory firms are in favour of two other resolutions, which include the adoption of standalone financial statements and the appointment of a statutory auditor.

However, SES has also issued an ‘against’ vote on resolutions concerning the adoption of financial statements, citing concerns that the financials of certain subsidiaries are not disclosed on the website.

On Saluja, apart from compensation and regulatory orders, SES has also raised concerns over disproportionate and excessive ESOPs at the company and group levels.

Ahead of the launch of an open offer by Dabur promoter Burmans, REL on Monday disclosed that Danny Gaekwad has filed an application with the market regulator seeking an exemption from strict enforcement of takeover regulations for their proposed competing offer. The US investor has appointed PL Capital Markets as the merchant banker.

Gaekwad’s earlier letter proposing the competing offer was returned by the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The Florida-based entrepreneur had proposed a counter-offer for a 55 per cent stake in REL at an offer price of Rs 275—a 17 per cent premium to the Rs 235 per share offered by the Dabur promoters, the Burman family.

“We confirm that we are ready and willing to submit a genuine competing offer for the shares of REL to public shareholders under Regulation 20 of the SAST Regulations at a price of Rs 275 per equity share of REL, in accordance with the SAST Regulations. We request you to kindly allow us to make a public announcement of our competing offer in the larger interest of public shareholders of REL,” stated the application by Gaekwad.

Shares of REL declined 0.25 per cent to end at Rs 238.