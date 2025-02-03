Nissan Motor India to export 10,000 LHD units of New Magnite by Feb-end

Nissan Motor India will export a total of over 10,000 units of the left-hand drive (LHD) version of its New Nissan Magnite, the B-SUV launched in October 2024, by February end, as part of the company’s strategy to transform India into a global hub for exports.

The company had flagged off the first shipment of close to 2,900 units of the vehicle’s LHD variant from Chennai's Kamarajar Port (KPL - Ennore), in late January to select markets in the Latin American (LATAM) region.

This underscores the company’s ‘One Car One World’ strategy and highlights Nissan Motor India’s commitment towards expanding its global footprint and transforming India into a global hub for exports, the company said.

In February 2025, Nissan Motor India will export over 7,100 units of the New Nissan Magnite in the second part in February to markets in the Middle East, North Africa, select markets in LATAM and Asia Pacific region.

Talking about the milestone, Frank Torres, divisional vice-president of AMIEO Region Business Transformation & President of Nissan India Operations, said, “Nissan Motor India has been diligently working towards expanding its operations and reach, not just within the domestic market, but also focusing on exports. In line with our export plans announced last year, we are delighted to begin exports of the New Nissan Magnite to LHD markets. This is a significant achievement, and we look forward to serving new customers in these regions. The Nissan Magnite has been the cornerstone of our success in both India and global markets, and we are confident that this India-made vehicle will drive our export growth further.”

The main features include six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), and a rearview camera. The Magnite is powered by an advanced turbocharged 1.0-litre engine which can be paired with either a manual or advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Manufactured at Nissan's Alliance JV plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai, the roll-out of the LHD New Nissan Magnite to global markets underscores India’s crucial role as a global manufacturing and export hub for Nissan. The vehicle will now be available in over 65 global markets, including most LHD markets.

Recently, Nissan Motor India began exporting its recently launched New Nissan Magnite (RHD), to South Africa. In line with the announcement made during the vehicle’s launch, the company rolled out this latest offering from Nissan's Alliance JV plant in Chennai to global markets, with South Africa becoming the first country to receive the popular SUV from Nissan.

Over 2,700 units of the RHD New Nissan Magnite were shipped from the Chennai port to South Africa market within a month after its global launch in India last year. The vehicle remains a testament to Nissan's 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision, surpassing cumulative sales of 170,000 units till date, making a powerful impact in both Indian and global markets since its December 2020 debut.

Saurabh Vatsa, managing director of Nissan Motor India, said, “The commencement of exports of the LHD New Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for us, as it aligns with our ‘One Car, One World’ philosophy. The Magnite showcases the best of Japanese engineering combined with local expertise. It reinforces our ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, delivering world-class innovation, safety, and value to customers globally. This also highlights India’s increasing importance as a key manufacturing and export hub for Nissan.”

Keerthi Prakash, managing director, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The successful production and export of the New Nissan Magnite to LHD markets is a testament to the exceptional capabilities of our team and the world-class manufacturing standards at our Chennai plant. This achievement underscores India’s significant role in driving Nissan’s global success and further elevates the reputation of the New Nissan Magnite as a truly global vehicle.”